MIET hosts talk on ‘Building Career Capabilities in Age of AI’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 21: The School of Management at Model Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET), here today, organised a session under its Leadership Talk series featuring Dharmender Khajuria, Head Network Partnerships, Bharti Airtel.

Dharmender Khajuria is an accomplished corporate leader with over three decades of experience in telecommunications and digital industries.

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The session focused on preparing students for a rapidly evolving professional landscape shaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, global competition and changing career opportunities.

Khajuria encouraged the students to embrace uncertainty, strengthen their professional capabilities and commit to lifelong learning.

Emphasising that "your degree is the starting point, not a lifetime guarantee," he urged students to look beyond academic qualifications and cultivate critical thinking, curiosity, courage, effective communication, adaptability and relationship-building skills.

Highlighting the growing role of AI in the workplace, he described technology as a powerful enabler for those willing to learn and use it effectively.

Summing up his message with the advice, "Don't chase careers; build capabilities," Khajuria encouraged the students to dedicate time to continuous learning, build meaningful professional relationships, translate ideas into projects and take informed risks.

The event was attended by Prof. Ankita Nanda, Head, School of Management; Prof. Atul Bargotra, Head, Department of Commerce; faculty members and students of the School of Management.

A memento was presented to Dharmender Khajuria by Prof. Ajay Khajuria, Professor of Practice, School of Management. Dr. Amanpreet Kaur, Assistant Professor, School of Management, coordinated the proceedings.