MIET hosts leadership talk on entrepreneurship

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: The School of Management, Model Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET), organised a session under its Leadership Talk Series at HL Gupta Auditorium, Kot Bhalwal campus, featuring Rahul Sahai, Chairman, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and former Chairman of CII and PHDCCI Jammu.

Moderated by Prof. Ajay Khajuria, Professor of Practice, School of Management, the session focused on leadership, legacy, succession in family businesses and J&K's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

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Sahai shared experiences from his professional journey, recalling his father Ram Sahai's contribution to building a business in Jammu. He discussed leadership qualities, business succession and challenges facing regional entrepreneurship. Students also interacted with him during a question-and-answer session. Prof. Ankur Gupta, Director, MIET, welcomed the guest and presented a memento. Col. Rajesh Sharma (Retd.), Registrar, MIET; Prof. Yogesh Manhas; Prof. Ankita Nanda, Head, School of Management; faculty members and students attended. Antra Sharma, Assistant Professor, coordinated the proceedings.