MIET, GDC Kathua to clash in Kabaddi final

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: The Inter-Collegiate Kabaddi (Men) Tournament 2026-27, organized by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, reached its decisive stage with MIET College and GDC Kathua emerging as the two finalists after an action-packed day at the Gymnasium Hall.

In the quarterfinals, MIET College defeated GDC Poonch by 23-21, GDC Bhaderwah beat GDC Ramban by 29-12, GDC Kathua defeated GDC Udhampur by 36-23, while PG Department, University of Jammu, beat GDC Rajouri by 39-27.

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The semifinals witnessed close contests, with MIET College edging past GDC Bhaderwah by 29-27, while GDC Kathua defeated PG Department, University of Jammu by 40-30.

The matches featured impressive displays of strength, speed, agility, endurance and tactical execution. Players also showcased teamwork, coordination and determination while maintaining discipline, fair play and sportsmanship. The final will be played tomorrow, with MIET College and GDC Kathua battling for the coveted championship title.

The tournament is being conducted under the supervision of Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu. The matches were officiated by Anil Sharma, Ajay Gupta, Dheeraj Sharma, Harpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Prajwal Slathia, Ashfaq Hussain and Gagan Kumar.