MIET, FICCI FLO host JK Startup Conclave 2026

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 14: Model Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET), Jammu, and FICCI FLO JKL today jointly organized the Jammu & Kashmir Startup Conclave 2026 at the MIET campus.

Supported by The Ashok Kapur Foundation, the conclave opened with a welcome address by Prof Ankur Gupta, Director, MIET, followed by remarks from Varsha Bansal, chairperson, FICCI FLO JK&L, highlighting the organization's commitment to supporting regional and women entrepreneurs.

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Dr Ritu Singh was honoured on behalf of The Ashok Kapur Foundation for supporting the conclave. Keynote speakers Suman Masciarelli (Founder, HOPE ROZA and Bexley Studio), Abhit Kalsotra (Chief Technology Officer, MapMyIndia), Dr Deepak Motwani (Principal Investor Relations, Wadhwani Foundation), and Prof Rajeev Roy (Director, First Bridge Business School) shared insights on scaling ventures across technology, consumer brands, education, and funding.

A panel discussion on "Accelerating the Development of the Startup Ecosystem in J&K," moderated by Ajay Khajuria, Professor of Practice, MIET Jammu, featured Dr Arun Kumar Manhas (Director, Industries and Commerce), Sudarshan Kumar (Managing Director, JKTPO), Prof M T Arvind (CIO, IIT Jammu), and Dr Vivek Sharma (CIO, IIM Jammu).

During the Startup Awards, the JK Startup Pride Award honoured GR8 Sports India Pvt. Ltd., Studio Agama Interior, PureMart Himalayan Foods Pvt. Ltd., SAAR System Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Green Trek Research and Development Pvt. Ltd. Among 22 contenders for the Early-Stage Promising Startup Awards, Jivisha Health Pvt. Ltd. won first prize (Rs 75,000), followed by Basohli Pashmina Dhaage (Rs 50,000) and Donut Mall (Rs 25,000).

In the Elevator Pitching Competition-which drew 78 entries and 30 finalists-Dupahar AI claimed first prize (Rs 25,000), ahead of Vessel Vision (Rs 15,000) and Amulya Swaad (Rs 10,000).

Notable dignitaries present included Col (Retd) Rajesh Sharma (Registrar, MIET), past chairs Varuna Anand and Ruchika Gupta, Sona Mehta (vice chairperson), and Deepti Gandotra (joint secretary).

The conclave concluded with a vote of thanks by Rupika Sahai, senior vice-chairperson, FICCI FLO JKL.