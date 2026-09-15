MIET clinches Inter-Collegiate Yoga C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: The Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, organised the Inter-Collegiate Yoga (Men) Championship 2025-26 at the Gymnasium Hall, University of Jammu.

The championship witnessed enthusiastic participation, with athletes displaying concentration, flexibility, balance, coordination, discipline and technical proficiency. The event provided students a platform to showcase their talent while promoting physical fitness, mental well-being and healthy living.

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In the Yoga team event, MIET Jammu secured first position, followed by GDC Ramnagar in second and PG Department, University of Jammu, in third. In the individual event, Ajay Kumar of GDC Ramnagar bagged first position, while Mayank Sharma and Kushant of MIET Jammu secured second and third positions respectively. MIET Jammu emerged Overall Champions in the championship.

The competitions were officiated by a technical panel comprising Sanjeev Kumar, Dr Sandeep Sharma, Ankit Bali, Mukesh Sharma, Zoha Barkat and Gorav Raina.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, commenced the Inter-Collegiate Kho-Kho (Men) Tournament 2026-27 at the University's Kho-Kho Court. The opening day witnessed spirited contests, with teams displaying speed, agility, coordination, tactical awareness and endurance.