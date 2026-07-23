MIER researchers earn two design registrations

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 22: MIER College of Education, Jammu, has announced that two design registrations have been granted by the Indian Patent Office to its faculty members for innovative artificial intelligence-based educational tools.

The registrations have been awarded to Prof Adit Gupta, Principal, MIER College of Education, in collaboration with Prof Mool Raj, MIER College of Education, and Prof Ankur Gupta, MIET.

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The registered designs include the "Human-AI Educational Interaction Device" and the "Visual Analytics Device for Artificial Intelligence Perception Mapping", both developed as part of ongoing research focused on the application of artificial intelligence in higher education.

The achievement highlights MIER College of Education's continued efforts towards promoting innovation, interdisciplinary research and technology-driven solutions in the field of education. It also adds to the institution's growing portfolio of intellectual property related to AI-based educational tools.

The faculty members expressed gratitude to their respective institutions for their continued support and encouragement in advancing research and innovation initiatives.