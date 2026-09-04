MIER College signs MoU with Brainpreneurs Education

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: MIER College of Education has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brainpreneurs Education Private Limited, Jammu, to strengthen collaboration in inclusive education, child development, mental health, professional training, research and community engagement.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Adit Gupta, Director and Principal, MIER College of Education and Sachin Razdan, Managing Director, Brainpreneurs Education Private Limited.

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The partnership will provide students opportunities for internships, field exposure, observational learning, project work and practical training. It will also facilitate workshops, capacity-building programmes and professional development initiatives.

The two organisations will jointly promote research and innovation in inclusive education, mental health, life-skills and vocational education. The collaboration will also support meaningful initiatives for teachers, psychologists, counsellors, special educators, parents and other stakeholders.