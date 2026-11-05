MIER College holds session

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: MIER College of Education, Jammu, organised an interactive session on LinkedIn Connect for over 100 students of Semesters I and III from the School of Social Sciences and Humanities (SSSH) and School of Education (SOE), to familiarise them with professional networking and career development.

Khyati Khattar, Account Director, Academics, LinkedIn, was the resource person and spoke about personal branding, building professional networks, exploring career opportunities and using LinkedIn Learning to enhance employability skills.

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The programme was attended by Prof. Nishta Rana, Head, SOE; Prof. Monika Bajaj, Head, SSSH; Prof. Bharti Tandon, Deputy Head, SOE; and Arpana Koul, Deputy Head, SSSH. Dr. Upasana Moten, Coordinator, LinkedIn, SSSH, introduced the resource person.

Dr. Adit Gupta, Principal and Director, felicitated Khattar and stressed the importance of career-readiness skills. Sakshi proposed the vote of thanks, while Jyoti Sharma conducted the programme.