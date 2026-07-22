Mian Altaf visits flood- affected areas in Poonch

*Urges for restoration of essential services

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, July 21: Member of Parliament from Anantnag-Rajouri Constituency, Mian Altaf Ahmed today conducted an extensive tour of the flood-affected areas across Poonch district to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rainfall and flash floods.

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During the visit, MP despite inclement weather, walked on-foot to several affected areas including Sangla, Loran, Surankote, Mendhar and met with affected families, local elders, and community representatives to understand the extent of loss to residential property, standing crops, livestock, and vital public infrastructure and assured all possible help.

"The devastation caused by the flash floods in Poonch is deeply concerning. Many families have lost their family members, several people are missing and people have suffered heavy losses to their homes, farmlands, and livelihoods, adding that the primary focus now should be to search for the missing people and to ensure that immediate relief reaches every affected household without delay" Altaf said.

The National Conference leader also sought the restoration of essential services, especially for those who have been affected by the floods. "I urge the Government to intensify efforts for rescue and search operations and ensure relief and rehabilitation for affected families. Immediate restoration work must begin on damaged roads, water supply schemes, and power infrastructure to alleviate public sufferings," Mian Altaf stressed.