Mian Altaf for upgrading medical infrastructure in Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 5: Member of Parliament for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, Mian Altaf Ahmad, has called upon the Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department to take urgent steps to overhaul health infrastructure and fill critical staff vacancies across hospitals and primary health centers in District Rajouri.

In a statement issued, here today, the Member of Parliament expressed serious concern over the growing operational constraints faced by Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri, Sub-District hospitals, and rural healthcare facilities. Highlighting the difficulties faced by local residents-particularly those living in remote, hilly, and border belts, Mian Altaf emphasized that access to quality healthcare remains a fundamental need. He pointed out that key medical facilities in the district are currently overburdened, operating under acute shortages of specialist doctors, medical officers, nurses, and technical staff.

Advertisement

Mian Altaf demanded upgrading Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) with essential diagnostic machinery, life-saving drugs, and round-the-clock power back-ups to minimize referrals to urban hospitals besides deployment of fully equipped Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances to ensure timely transportation of critical patients from far-flung rural zones.