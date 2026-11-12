MHA Transfers Owais Ahmed To Ladakh, Keeps Rakesh Minnhas’ Transfer In Abeyance

NEW DELHI, Nov 12: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has transferred IAS officer Owais Ahmed from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh with immediate effect, while keeping the transfer of another IAS officer, Rakesh Minnhas, in abeyance.

According to an order issued by the MHA on November 12, Owais Ahmed, a 2014-batch AGMUT cadre officer, has been transferred to Ladakh until further orders with the approval of the competent authority.

In a separate order, the Ministry kept the November 6 transfer order of Rakesh Minnhas, a 2016-batch AGMUT cadre officer, in abeyance until further orders through a partial modification of the earlier directive.