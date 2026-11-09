MHA Transfers IPS Officer Gaurav Sikarwar To Goa Segment Of AGMUT Cadre

New Delhi, Nov 9: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has transferred Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Gaurav Sikarwar, who previously served as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, to the Goa segment of the AGMUT cadre.

The transfer marks a change in the officer’s cadre posting, following his tenure in Jammu and Kashmir, where he served in the Rajouri district.

Gaurav Sikarwar is a member of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, which covers several Union Territories and states, including Jammu and Kashmir and Goa.

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The Ministry of Home Affairs is the cadre-controlling authority for AGMUT cadre officers and issues transfer and posting orders as part of administrative and personnel management.

Further details regarding his new assignment and the date of assuming charge are awaited.