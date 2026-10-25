MHA to train 60,000 volunteers in 12 States/UTs including J&K

Focus on hybrid warfare, drone awareness

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Oct 24: With a focus on modern and hybrid warfare, drone awareness, air-raid threats and protection of critical infrastructure, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will conduct a first-of-its-kind joint training with the Army to build a civil defence network of around 60,000 volunteers in 12 States and Union Territories (UTs) including Jammu and Kashmir.

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The exercise will be part of a pilot project.

“To begin with, the training sessions have been held in border district of Rajouri along Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan in the Jammu region and Chandi Mandir in Chandigarh area of the Western Command which also covers three border districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua,’’ sources told the Excelsior.

In the first phase, a three-day specialized training will be given for civil defence master trainers from the participating States and UTs, an official statement issued by the MHA today said.

Jammu and Kashmir with both LoC as well as International Border (IB) with Pakistan is having major focus of both MHA as well as Ministry of Defence (MoD) in training of the volunteers who can go a long way in helping in the situation like Operation Sindoor conducted last year against Pakistan, drone-dropping incidents, search and rescue operations in case of eventualities, the sources said.

The MHA initiative, as per the MHA statement, stems from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, in which he announced the vision of a vibrant civil defence network equipped with modern systems, technologies and contemporary preparedness capabilities to address emerging security challenges.

The trainers will prove quite useful in the event of modern and hybrid warfare, drone awareness and air-raid threats, it said, adding they will also be helpful in protection and emergency response like critical infrastructure protection, fire safety, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) awareness, casualty management, search and rescue.

The personnel will also receive training in emergency response, and communication and coordination.

The initiative seeks to enhance civil defence personnel’s preparedness to respond effectively to contemporary security threats, hostile situations and emergencies, it said.

Drones posed serious threats especially in the border States as Pakistan army, terrorists and criminal elements have been using them for dropping weapons and narcotics. The threat has become more serious in neighbouring Punjab though Jammu region has also witnessed some incidents of drone-droppings.

“In furtherance of this vision, the Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, Ministry of Home Affairs, is undertaking a first-of-its-kind pilot initiative to strengthen civil defence preparedness through specialized training of civil defence master trainers by the Indian Army,” the statement read.

The participating states/UTs are Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Six hundred civil defence master trainers — 50 from each participating state and UT — will be trained by the second week of November 2026 through a three-day specialized training programme at designated Indian Army training establishments.

Each master trainer will have to train 100 civil defence volunteers in their respective state or UT.

The initiative aims to prepare 60,000 civil defence volunteers across the participating states and UTs, significantly expanding its reach and impact, the statement said.

Sources said Jammu and Kashmir and other border States like Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat will remain in forefront of the training as all these States/UTs face borders with hostile neighbour (Pakistan), though other states will also get equal focus.