MHA to Hold Meeting In September To Discuss Framework of UT Level Body: Ladakh Chief Secretary

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Ladakh Chief Secretary said a formal, structured meeting on Ladakh’s governance framework is expected in the first half of September, with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) working on a broad framework covering the structure of the Union Territory, legislative and executive powers, and the conduct of elections.He said the new model will be framed in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Ladakh and the Constitution. He said in yesterday’s meeting with KDA and Apex Body the release of arrested persons, withdrawal of cases and compensation to affected families was also discussed. According to the Ladakh Chief Secretary, cases were filed against 87 individuals, with nine charge-sheets submitted, while cases against 25 people are set to be withdrawn. He said the process for Panchayat elections will begin soon.