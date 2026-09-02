MHA Posts Danesh Rana To J&K Segment, Transfers Vikas Kumar To Delhi

JAMMU, Sept 2: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, has posted 1996 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer Danesh Rana to Jammu and Kashmir segment of the Joint AGMUT cadre upon his repatriation from Central Deputation.

Meanwhile, 2013 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer Vikas Kumar has been transferred from Leh to Delhi with immediate effect.

See Order Copy Click Here......

Advertisement

See Order Copy Click Here......