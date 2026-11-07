MHA Orders Transfer Of Two IAS Officers From J&K To Ladakh

SRINAGAR, Nov 7: The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the transfer of two IAS officers from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh with immediate effect.

As per an order issued by the Ministry, Rakesh Minhas, a 2016-batch IAS officer, and Faz Lul Haseeb, a 2018-batch IAS officer, have been transferred to Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir.

The transfers have been ordered with the approval of the competent authority and will remain in force until further orders, the order stated.