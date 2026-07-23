MHA Orders Temporary Suspension of Mobile Internet Around Jantar Mantar Amid Public Order Concerns

New Delhi, July 23: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday ordered the temporary suspension of mobile internet services in and around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, citing concerns over public safety, maintenance of public order, and the need to prevent any possible incitement to the commission of offences.

According to an official order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the suspension has been imposed under the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024.

The order states that the Union Home Secretary, after reviewing the prevailing situation, was satisfied that the temporary suspension of mobile internet services was necessary in the interest of public safety and to avert any potential public emergency.

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As per the notification, all mobile internet services, irrespective of technology, will remain suspended from 4:00 PM to 12:00 Midnight on July 23, 2026, within a 1.5-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

The directive has been issued with the approval of the Union Home Secretary and communicated to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, for immediate implementation.

The order was signed by Mahendra Vikram Singh, Under Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The temporary internet suspension comes amid heightened security arrangements in the Jantar Mantar area, where public gatherings and demonstrations are often held.