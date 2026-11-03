MHA Orders IPS Officer Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal’s Posting To Delhi; Rajesh Kumar Appointed DGP Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Nov 3: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the transfer and posting of two senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers belonging to the AGMUT cadre with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to an official order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal, IPS (AGMUT:1995), who was serving as Director General of Police (DGP), Arunachal Pradesh, has been transferred and posted to Delhi.

In a corresponding administrative arrangement, Rajesh Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:1995), who is returning from central deputation, has been posted as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh.

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The order states that the postings have been approved by the competent authority and will take effect immediately.

The communication, issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Kartavya Bhavan-3, New Delhi, has also been forwarded to the Chief Secretaries of Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Mizoram, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Ladakh and Goa, besides other concerned authorities for information and necessary action.

The latest reshuffle is part of the administrative arrangements concerning senior IPS officers of the AGMUT cadre.