MHA offers talks on Ladakh issues between Dec 5-10

LAB, KDA reject proposal; want Hill Council polls to be deferred

*No meeting held after Oct 15 Sub-Committee dialogue in Leh

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Nov 15: Amid ongoing protests by some organizations in Ladakh over conduct of elections to eight Autonomous Hill Development Councils during winters on December 4, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has offered fresh round of talks with Leh Apex Body (LAB), Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and other stakeholders by convening the High Powered Committee (HPC) meeting.

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The offer was made to LAB chairman Chering Dorjay Lakruk by an MHA emissary who proposed the meeting between December 5 and 10 but it was immediately rejected by the Apex Body, which laid precondition that the Hill Council elections should be postponed first as they are being held in extreme winters when nearly 25 percent population of Ladakh shifts to other areas. Subsequently, the KDA has also endorsed the LAB decision.

Confirming the development, Lakruk told the Excelsior that the MHA representative offered the talks between December 5 and 10 to resume the dialogue which has been stalled since October 15 when last meeting of the Sub-Committee was held in Leh. Next meeting of the Committee was scheduled to be held in New Delhi on October 22 but it was postponed as the UT administration announced conduct of Panchayat and Municipal elections in Ladakh on November 21 followed by the Hill Council polls on December 4.

While the LAB and KDA have been holding protests in Leh and Kargil respectively seeking postponement of the Hill Council elections because of the winters, the MHA offered talks on any date between December 5 and 10 i.e. a day after the polling for eight Councils in the UT.

However, Lakruk said they have laid postponement of Hill Council elections as a pre-condition for the talks.

“We want the Council polls to be postponed first,'' he said, adding in present situation the proposal of talks is not acceptable to them.

KDA co-chairman Sajjad Kargili told the Excelsior that they stand by the decision taken by the Leh Apex Body.

``Talks can be held only after the Hill Council elections are postponed,'' Kargili said.

The MHA talks with LAB, KDA and other stakeholders in Leh on October 15 had remained inconclusive on the issues of UT-level elected body with legislative, financial and executive powers and Article 371 with huge gap on draft proposals submitted by the Ministry officials and the demands made by the twin bodies of Ladakh.

In the meeting, the MHA had reportedly backtracked from some of the proposals agreed upon during in-principle agreement on UT-level body and Article 371 including writing of the APRs of the Chief Secretary by head of the UT-level body which was assured earlier.

Meanwhile, Lakruk expressed apprehensions over timing of the Hill Council elections, alleging that the Government may be seeking to weaken the region's collective leadership ahead of crucial negotiations.

He also questioned the Government's insistence on going ahead with the December 4 election despite repeated demands for its deferment, alleging that the move could be a ploy to have its preferred representatives participate in the proposed talks and weaken the LAB and KDA.

"We feel that they want to rig the elections by getting their own people elected… so that they can later say they are real representatives and we will talk with them to impose their agenda," Lakruk said.

Flaying the government's reluctance to reconsider the poll schedule, he said this was the first time in Ladakh's history that elections were being conducted during the peak winter season, when nearly 25 per cent of the population had already moved outside the Union Territory.

He also claimed serious discrepancies in the electoral rolls. He alleged large-scale deletions, "exclusion of a significant number of Generation Z voters" and the inclusion of names of people who had died.

He said holding elections without correcting these discrepancies would undermine the credibility and representativeness of the exercise.

"We are not against elections, but want the polls to be held when the people who are outside return to their homes after winter and the electoral rolls are properly updated. We want maximum participation," he said.

The LAB chairman maintained that the demand for poll postponement was aimed at ensuring that every eligible voter, particularly young voters, gets an opportunity to exercise their democratic right.

He said the leadership wanted a transparent electoral process followed by meaningful engagement with the Centre on Ladakh's long-pending demands.

Lakruk, who was among the 40 religious leaders on a 24-hour-long hunger strike, said they will be continuing the protest till their demands are met.

He said the agitation has also received support from outside the Union Territory, with Jharkhand's Tribal Affairs Minister visiting the protest site to express solidarity with the demonstrators.