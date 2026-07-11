MHA Issues Fresh Directions On National Song, National Anthem; Orders Strict Compliance Across India

New Delhi, July 11: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued fresh directions regarding the singing and playing of the National Song and the National Anthem, directing all State Governments, Union Territory Administrations and Central Ministries to ensure strict compliance with the prescribed protocol across the country.

According to an official communication issued on July 9, 2026, the Ministry has asked all Chief Secretaries of States, Administrators of Union Territories, and Secretaries of Central Ministries and Departments to circulate the existing guidelines among all institutions, government offices and organisations under their administrative control to ensure uniform implementation.

The MHA stated that the revised instructions clearly specify the occasions on which the National Song and the National Anthem are mandatory or may be performed. The guidelines also outline official functions where both are required to be sung or played at the commencement as well as the conclusion of the programme.

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Reiterating the prescribed order of performance, the Ministry directed that whenever both the National Song and the National Anthem are rendered together, the National Song must always precede the National Anthem. It further clarified that in States where a State Song is also performed, the sequence should strictly remain: National Song first, National Anthem second, followed by the State Song.

The Ministry also emphasised strict adherence to the officially approved script, text and pronunciation of both the National Song and the National Anthem. It informed all authorities that the authorised versions are available on the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs for reference and should be followed without deviation.

The communication has instructed all concerned authorities to issue necessary directions to educational institutions, government departments and other public organisations to ensure that the established protocol is observed uniformly throughout the country.

The circular was issued by Arvind Khare, Joint Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, calling for strict compliance with the existing guidelines governing the National Song and the National Anthem across India.