Another officer shows unwillingness

*Allotment of batches shortly

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Nov 3: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has inducted four Jammu and Kashmir Police Services (JKPS) officers into IPS while induction of three others has been kept as provisional which is subject to grant of integrity certificate by the Government of UT of J&K. Another JKPS officer has shown unwillingness for induction into IPS.

Those inducted into IPS, as per an order issued by the MHA today, are Ramesh Kumar Angral, Tahir Sajad, Shailendra Singh and Dalip Kumar.

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JKPS officers Zubair Ahmed Khan, Mohd Arshad and Fayaz Ahmad Lone have been granted provisional induction while Imtiyaz Hussain Mir has furnished unwillingness for appointment to the IPS cadre to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir and will be dealt with by the Central Government in accordance with the Promotion Regulations at the time of appointment, the MHA order read.

Among those inducted into IPS, three officers are working in the rank of DIG-equivalent and are posted as Directors. However, they had given their willingness for induction into IPS and the DIG-equivalent posts they were holding will be treated as vacant and given to other senior JKPS officers as per State Police Services Rules.

Ramesh Kumar Angral is presently posted as Director Home Guards Kashmir, Tahir Sajad as Additional Director State Investigation Agency (SIA) and Shailendra Singh as Director CD and SDRF Kashmir. Dalip Kumar, who has also been inducted into IPS, is posted as Staff Officer to Additional DG Armed. Angral and Sajad figured in the Select List 2021, Shailendra Singh in the Select List 2023 and Dalip Kumar in the Select List 2024.

Among provisionally inducted officers, Zubair Ahmed Khan is posted as Principal PTS Manigam and Mohd Arshad as Director Home Guards Jammu while Fayaz Ahmad Lone is under suspension at Police Headquarters. Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, who has shown unwillingness in induction, is posted as Director CTC Lethpora.

The year of cadre allotment of the four officers inducted into IPS will be given later by the MHA but it is expected that first two officers in seniority may get 2015 batch and rest two 2016 batch. The officers will become part of AGMUT cadre.

The MHA notification said Zubair Ahmed Khan and Mohd Arshad have been included in the Select List provisionally subject to grant of integrity certificate by the Government of UT of Jammu and Kashmir while Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, who was also among eight officers in the seniority list for induction into IPS, has furnished unwillingness for appointment.

Another JKPS officer Fayaz Ahmad Lone has been included in the list provisionally subject to clearance in the disciplinary proceedings pending against him and grant of integrity certificate by the Government of UT of J&K.

Four JKPS officers, who have made it to the IPS will remain on probation for one year as per the rule of the Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954 and the officers will obtain induction training.

All officers inducted/provisionally inducted belong to 1999 batch of JKPS.

A meeting for induction of JKPS officers into IPS was held in New Delhi on August 3, 2026. There were eight vacancies of IPS from State Police Services including five for the year 2021, none for the year 2022, two for the year 2023 and one for the year 2024.