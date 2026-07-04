MHA Designates 23 Individuals Based In Pak As 'Terrorists' Under UAPA

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The Union home ministry on Saturday designated 23 individuals based in Pakistan, linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and other organisations, as "terrorists" under the UAPA, a government order said. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) empowers the central government to add the name of an individual as designated terrorist if it believes that the individual is involved in terrorism. he Centre has added Jaish-e-Mohamed terrorists Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, Mohammad Mussadiq alias Doctor, Mufti Muhammad Asghar Khan alias Abu Saad, Hafiz Abdul Shakoor alias Qari Zarrar, Abdullah Jehadi, Ghulam Fareed, Maulana Imdad Ullah Makki and Waseem Noor Jat. Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists Firdous Ahmad Bhat, Haroon Rashid Ganai, Bilal Ahmad Mir, Abid Quyoom Lone Nazir Ahmed Gujjar, Abdul Rauf alias Hafiz Adbul Rauf, Ashfaq Ahmad, Hafiz Khalid Waleed, Maulana Saifullah Khalid, Mohammad Yaqoob, Molana Yousaf Taibi, Owais Farooz, Qari Yaqub Sheikh, Rana Iftikhar, Mohammed Shaheed Faisal (also linked to Al Qaeda and ISIS) have also been added to the list.