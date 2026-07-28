MHA Clears Ad-Hoc Promotions To Group 'B' Gazetted Posts In Ladakh

LEH, Jul 28: The Ministry of Home Affairs has conveyed its approval for filling vacant Group 'B' Gazetted Administrative Service posts through “ad-hoc promotions”, as an interim measure, a move that would address the shortage of Gazetted officers in Ladakh, an official said on Tuesday.

Quoting the MHA's communication dated July 27, the spokesperson said the ministry had conveyed that, while necessary steps are being taken to evolve a long-term solution to address the shortage of officers, the Union Territory Administration may, as an interim measure, fill the available vacancies under the promotion quota through ad-hoc promotions until a regular promotion mechanism is put in place.

The spokesperson said the MHA’s decision follows the intervention of the Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who had taken up the matter with the ministry, highlighting the acute shortage of officers in Group 'B' Gazetted Administrative Service posts.