MHA calls Sub-Committee meeting on Ladakh in New Delhi on Sept 9

LAB calls emergency meeting today to take decision

Joint meet with KDA if we decide to attend: Lakruk

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Sept 3: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called meeting of the Sub-Committee on the issues of Ladakh, in New Delhi on September 9 but the Leh Apex Body (LAB) has called its urgent meeting in Leh tomorrow to discuss whether to attend the meeting and stand to be taken if the twin bodies-LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) decide to participate.

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A letter addressed by the MHA to Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said the next meeting of the Sub-Committee will be held in New Delhi on September 9. The MHA communication requested the Chief Secretary to inform members of the Sub-Committee about the meeting.

Two previous meetings of the Sub-Committee were held in Leh on July 3 and August 19 which were attended by representatives of the MHA, senior officers of the UT administration including the Chief Secretary, Sub-Committee members from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) among others.

"Those reportedly called in the Sub-Committee meeting in New Delhi include senior officers of Ladakh administration besides three members each from LAB and KDA, Lok Sabha member from Ladakh Mohd Hanifa Jan, former MP Thupstan Chhewang, Kargil Hill Council Chairman Mohd Jaffar Akhoon and former Leh Hill Council chief Tashi Gyalson,'' the sources said, adding the MHA officers will join from Delhi.

LAB chairman Chering Dorjay Lakruk told the Excelsior that they have called an emergency meeting of the Apex Body in Leh tomorrow to discuss the issue of the Sub-Committee meeting. He, however, declined to comment on whether the LAB will attend the meeting or not.

On whether, a meeting will also be held with the KDA, Lakruk said if the LAB decides to attend the New Delhi meeting then they will convene joint meeting of the two bodies.

Sources said the things would be clear tomorrow on what stand the LAB takes after its meeting.

The LAB and KDA, as per the sources, are reportedly of the view that the Union Home Ministry should call meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) which is headed by Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai so that a final decision can be taken.

In May 22 HPC meeting, chaired by Nityanand Rai, an in-principle agreement was reached to grant Ladakh a UT-level elected body with legislative, financial and executive powers and seven District Autonomous Councils.

An understanding was also reached in the same meeting on restoring democracy in Ladakh and providing Constitutional safeguards on the lines of Article 371 A, F, and G (as applied to Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram) in May 22 meeting in New Delhi.

However, no draft document unveiling broad contours of the UT-level body like its name, total number of elected persons, powers of the chief, vice chief and those in the rank of Ministers etc has been released by the MHA so far.

The LAB and KDA want these issues to be settled at the earliest followed by constitution of the UT-level body.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Rural Development, Ladakh has issued draft proposal for Panchayats/Panch constituencies of those affected under Election Commission for UTs notification in respect of Kargil and Zanskar districts.

Few days back, Ladakh's Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra had announced that the Panchayat elections are proposed to be held in the Union Territory.