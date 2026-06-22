MHA Assigns Seniority To Five IPS Officers In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu, Jun 22: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has assigned seniority and allocated years of allotment to five Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, paving the way for consequential service benefits.

In an order issued on June 12, the MHA formalised the years of allotment for the officers who were appointed to the IPS cadre in August 2025 following their selection by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) from the select lists of 2010, 2011 and 2012.

As per the notification, Sunil Dutt has been allotted the year 2005, while Abhay Kumar Mahajan and Rupender Kumar have been assigned the year 2006.

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Rajnish Pran has been given the year 2007 and Ashok Kumar Sharma has been allotted the year 2009.

The assignment of seniority, as per the MHA notification, makes the officers eligible for consequential benefits including promotions, pensionary benefits and financial entitlements based on their revised seniority, in compliance with orders of the Central Administrative Tribunal. (KNS)