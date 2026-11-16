MGSMT honours Maj Gen Govardhan Singh Jamwal for his contributions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: The Maharaja Gulab Singh Memorial Trust (MGSMT) honoured distinguished military veteran Major General (Retd.) Govardhan Singh Jamwal, with the prestigious MGSMT Award in a function held here today.

Jamwal was awarded for his dedication to preserving and promoting Dogra history, martial heritage, cultural traditions and the identity of the Dogra community.

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The award was conferred by Dr. Karan Singh, Chairman of the MGSMT and Head of the Dogra Royal Family.

The ceremony was graced by Ajatshatru Singh and Rajkumar Ranvijay Singh, Trustees of the MGSMT, along with Lt Gen M P Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Karan Singh paid tribute to the extraordinary life and distinguished services of Major General Govardhan Singh Jamwal, describing his contributions to the preservation of Dogra heritage and martial traditions as deeply significant.

Recalling his long association with the veteran, Dr. Karan Singh shared that Major General Jamwal had joined the State Forces as an officer after being recruited by Maharaja Hari Singh, an occasion he personally remembered witnessing during his childhood.

He also recalled Major General Jamwal's distinguished service as District Commissioner and subsequently as Military Secretary to the President of India.

Accepting the honour, Major General Govardhan Singh Jamwal expressed his gratitude to the MGSMT and dedicated the award to the entire Dogra community, particularly those committed to preserving Dogra identity, promoting the Dogri language and advancing the Dogra cause.

The ceremony was attended by other Trustees of the MGSMT, including Neeraj Rohmetra, Executive Editor, Daily Excelsior; B.D. Sharma, G R Bhagat, Prof. Suman Jamwal, Head of the Department of History, University of Jammu; Prof. Shyam Narayan Lal, Dr. Neeraj Sharma; Dr. Rajeshwar Singh Jasrotia, Balwant Singh Thakur; Raghbir Singh, Rajan Singh Happy, former president, YRS and family of Brig Rajinder Singh.

The occasion also witnessed the release of a song dedicated to the heroic saga of Brigadier Rajinder Singh, commemorating his valour and contribution to the military history of Jammu and Kashmir.