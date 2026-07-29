MGM Anand on How Premium Spirits Are Redefining India’s Liquor Market

The global alcobev landscape is undergoing a profound cultural and psychological transformation, as consumer drinking habits shift away from mass-volume consumption toward intentional, high-quality experiences. Modern consumers no longer settle for whatever baseline products are available on the shelves; instead, they are driven by the philosophy of "drinking less but drinking better".

This rapid wave of premiumisation is fueled by a younger, more affluent demographic that views beverage selection as an extension of lifestyle, curation, and personal identity. Capturing the exact pulse of this evolving market is Southern Agrifurane Industries Private Limited (SAIPL), a vital Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) arm of the renowned MGM Group.

Under the astute leadership of Group Managing Director Mr. MGM Anand, SAIPL has aggressively disrupted traditional market dynamics by pivoting toward an elite, consumer-centric portfolio.

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By moving away from popular-segment reliance and introducing highly successful, sophisticated offerings like MGM Gova Vodka, MGM Limon Vodka, and MGM Celebrity Premium, Mr. Anand has successfully aligned the company with global trends.

Let’s take a look.

The Premium Shift: From Mass Market to Top Shelf

The most defining characteristic of the modern spirits industry is the widespread consumer migration away from cheap, unrated labels toward premium, high-margin alternatives.

“Drinkers are no longer looking for the fastest or cheapest way to consume alcohol; instead, they are prioritizing quality over quantity.” Believes MGM Anand.

This behavioral shift has completely altered the revenue strategies of the world's leading distillers, who are actively scaling back their low-margin "regular" segments to focus resources on elite, premium portfolios.

According to recent market analysis published by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) and International Wines and Spirits Record (IWSR), India's premium and super-premium liquor segment expanded by 9% in volume and a massive 12% in value. This double-digit value spike occurred even as broader global alcohol sales witnessed temporary volume declines.

Economic Drivers: Affluence, Urbanization, and the Aspirational Dollar

This massive premiumization revolution is not happening in a vacuum; it is underpinned by strong macroeconomic tailwinds. Rising disposable incomes and accelerated urban migration are rapidly expanding the global middle and upper-middle classes. As household income rises, spending power expands from basic necessities into the realm of experiential luxury.

Financial data highlights that middle-class consumers who were historically price-conscious are now treating premium alcohol as a lifestyle statement and a symbol of social status.

Market demography reveals a continuous influx of young, financially independent consumers. Industry data via The Economic Times notes that nearly 15 to 30 million new legal-drinking-age (LDA) consumers enter the market annually. This growing, young urban workforce views their expenditure per bottle as a justified investment in brand story, authentic craftsmanship, and superior ingredients.

Cultural Evolution: The Fade of Social Stigma and the Cocktail Renaissance

Perhaps the most dramatic catalyst behind this luxury boom is the rapid dismantling of generational social stigmas surrounding alcohol. Drinking habits have undergone an incredible cultural transformation, transitioning from private, guarded consumption to highly public, celebratory, and social experiences.

MGM Anand says, "The next generation of consumers is challenging our industry to elevate the entire social experience. They demand mindfulness in what they consume, beauty in how it is served, and authenticity in every flavor profile. To capture their loyalty, we must innovate with cleaner ingredients and lighter alternatives that respect both their lifestyle choices and their appreciation for craftsmanship."

The modern consumer seeks a connection to the liquid in their glass. Driven heavily by visual social media culture, the act of ordering a drink has transformed into a lifestyle showcase. Whether it is a botanical craft gin infused with local spices or a single malt aged in unique casks, consumers are paying extra for the narrative, the heritage, and the social experience.

A Resilient Future Built on Taste

The Alco-Bev market's evolution proves that premiumization is not a temporary fad, but a structural milestone. As nations continue to develop economically and culturally, the consumer's focus will remain locked on authenticity, prestige, and mindful indulgence.

For manufacturers, the path forward is clear: the future belongs to the top shelf.