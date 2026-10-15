The idea of a premium car has traditionally been associated with the driver's seat. Engine performance, handling, technology and driving dynamics have often determined how a vehicle is judged. But for a large luxury MPV, the equation is different. Here, the quality of the passenger experience can be just as important as what happens behind the wheel.

That makes the MG M9 review particularly interesting. Positioned as an all-electric luxury MPV, the M9 approaches premium mobility through space, comfort, technology and a cabin designed heavily around its second-row passengers.

Its 5.27-metre length, approximately 3.2-metre wheelbase and 2+2+3 seating layout create the physical foundation for that approach. But dimensions alone do not explain the M9's appeal. Much of its character comes from how the cabin uses that space.

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Key Highlights of the MG M9

All-electric luxury MPV with a 90kWh NMC battery

Claimed range of up to 548km

245PS and 350Nm from its electric powertrain

2+2+3 seating configuration

Second-row captain seats with 16-way adjustment

Heating, ventilation and eight massage functions for the second row

Dual sunroof and 64-colour ambient lighting

13-speaker audio system

Large, lounge-oriented second-row environment

5-star safety ratings from Euro NCAP and ANCAP

The MG M9 Interior Puts the Second Row in Focus

The first thing that stands out in the MG M9 interior is where the cabin places its attention.

The second-row captain seats are the centrepiece. They offer 16-way adjustment along with heating, ventilation and eight massage settings, while integrated leg support adds to the relaxed, recliner-style seating position.

This changes the traditional hierarchy of a premium car. Instead of making the driver's cockpit the unquestioned centre of attention, the M9 gives considerable importance to the person being transported.

That makes sense for the vehicle's intended use. In chauffeur-driven environments, passengers may spend considerably more time in the rear than in the front. The cabin therefore needs to function not merely as somewhere to sit, but as a comfortable environment for longer journeys.

The powered sliding doors further reinforce that passenger-first approach, making entry and exit easier in tight urban spaces.

Is the MG M9 Comfortable for Long Journeys?

Comfort is one of the M9 cabin's strongest qualities. Its second-row seats combine extensive adjustment with heating, ventilation, massage and leg support, while generous space and the quieter electric powertrain help make long journeys more relaxing.

Independent reviews have also highlighted the middle-row seats, particularly for chauffeur-driven use. More importantly, the M9's large MPV architecture creates the space needed to prioritise passenger comfort in ways a conventional sedan cannot easily match.

Space Is One of the M9's Biggest Assets

At 5.27 metres long and with a wheelbase of around 3.2 metres, the M9 has the dimensions expected of a full-sized luxury MPV.

Its 2+2+3 layout is particularly relevant because it separates the second-row passengers from the third row rather than treating the cabin as a conventional three-row seating arrangement.

The third row remains usable, although the amount of available space and luggage flexibility can change depending on how the second-row seats are positioned.

That is an important consideration in any MPV review. Maximum passenger comfort and maximum carrying capacity are not always achieved simultaneously.

The M9 therefore works best when its cabin is viewed as a configurable space rather than simply a vehicle with a fixed amount of passenger and luggage room.

How Does the M9's Electric Powertrain Change the Experience?

The M9 is powered by a 90kWh NMC battery and an electric motor producing 245PS and 350Nm.

Those figures matter, but they do not tell the entire story.

For a vehicle built around passenger comfort, one of the more meaningful advantages of electrification is refinement. An electric powertrain can reduce the mechanical noise and vibration associated with an internal-combustion engine, allowing other aspects of the cabin experience to become more noticeable.

In the M9, that contributes to an environment where conversations, music and simply sitting quietly become more prominent parts of the journey.

This represents a different interpretation of automotive performance. Instead of focusing exclusively on acceleration or engine character, an electric luxury MPV can place greater emphasis on smoothness and refinement.

Technology Designed Around the Cabin

The M9 goes beyond its seats with features such as a dual sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting and a 13-speaker audio system. Rather than simply adding more technology, these elements are designed to personalise the cabin.

The real value lies not in the number of features, but in how effectively they enhance comfort without overwhelming the passenger experience.

A More Experience-Led Approach to Premium Mobility

The M9 also arrives at a time when the premium automotive retail experience is changing.

MG SELECT, the luxury brand channel of JSW MG Motor India, has developed Experience Centres around a more gallery-inspired retail concept, using minimalist spaces, art and interactive technology rather than relying entirely on the conventional showroom format.

For a vehicle such as the M9, this approach makes sense because many of its defining qualities are experiential. A specification sheet can describe a 16-way seat or massage function, but actually sitting in the second row communicates far more.

The same principle applies to the ownership experience. In September 2026, MG SELECT introduced a Battery-as-a-Service option for the M9, separating the battery rental component from the vehicle purchase through a per-kilometre structure.

Whether such ownership models become widespread remains to be seen, but they indicate how electric mobility is creating room for different approaches to purchasing and using premium vehicles.

Where the MG M9 Makes the Strongest Case

The M9's strongest argument is not that it attempts to be everything to everyone.

Instead, it is particularly well suited to a specific kind of mobility: long journeys, chauffeur-driven travel and situations where rear-seat comfort matters as much as driving dynamics.

Its spacious architecture, second-row captain seats, electric refinement and extensive comfort equipment work together towards that objective.

For buyers primarily interested in sporty handling or an engaging driver's car, an MPV naturally represents a different proposition. But for passengers who view time spent travelling as part of their daily routine, the M9 offers a fundamentally different interpretation of what a premium vehicle can be.

MG M9 Review: The Verdict on Its Cabin

The MG M9 stands out for putting passenger comfort at the centre of its design. Its spacious cabin, adjustable captain seats and comfort-focused technology create an environment suited to working, relaxing or simply switching off during a journey.

While a large three-row MPV still involves practical compromises, MG M9’s interior reflects a broader shift in premium mobility: a car is increasingly judged not only by how it drives, but by how well it uses the time spent inside it.

FAQs About the MG M9

What is the MG M9?

The MG M9 is an all-electric luxury MPV designed around spacious passenger accommodation, particularly its second-row seating. It is sold in India through MG SELECT, JSW MG Motor India's luxury retail channel.

What is the MG M9's battery capacity?

The MG M9 uses a 90kWh NMC battery. MG quotes a range of up to 548km under the applicable test cycle.

How powerful is the MG M9?

The M9's electric powertrain produces 245PS and 350Nm of torque.

What are the key features of the MG M9 interior?

The cabin's major features include second-row captain seats with 16-way adjustment, heating, ventilation and eight massage functions, along with powered sliding doors, dual sunroof, ambient lighting and a 13-speaker audio system.

Is the MG M9 suitable for chauffeur-driven use?

The M9 is particularly oriented towards passenger-focused travel. Its spacious second row, captain seats, powered sliding doors and comfort-focused equipment make chauffeur-driven use one of its natural applications.

How many people can the MG M9 seat?

The M9 uses a 2+2+3 seating configuration, providing seating for up to seven occupants.

What makes the MG M9 different from a premium sedan?

The M9 uses an MPV architecture that prioritises cabin space, accessibility and passenger comfort. Rather than balancing the driver's experience with rear-seat accommodation, it places considerably greater emphasis on the passenger environment.

Is the MG M9 only about rear-seat comfort?

No. The M9 also combines its passenger-focused cabin with an electric powertrain, connected technology, multiple comfort features and a large three-row layout. Its defining characteristic, however, is the importance it gives to the passenger experience.