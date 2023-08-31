Meta admits censorship policy too rigid, will allow greater political discussion

Washington, Aug 31:US social media company Meta admitted that its censorship policies were too rigid and will allow greater discussion of controversial topics and groups moving forward, The Intercept reported on Wednesday.

Meta is updating its policies on Dangerous Organizations and Individuals (DOI) to allow social and political discourse on them, but not glorification, the report said, citing internal materials.

Meta’s previous policy put a blanket ban on praising, supporting or representing any DOI on the company’s social media platforms. Meta recognized the faults in its previous approach in the internal documents, the report said.

References to DOI will now be permitted so long as they fall into one of 11 acceptable categories of discourse, which includes peace and conflict resolution, humanitarian relief, humor and journalism, the report said.

The onus will be on users to explicitly place mentions of DOI in one of the approved categories, the report added. (UNI)