MeT Predicts Heavy Rain, Flash Flood Risk In J&K From July 28-31

SRINAGAR, Jul 27: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast a fresh spell of rain and thundershowers across Jammu and Kashmir from July 28, with possibility of heavy to very heavy rain and flash floods in vulnerable areas.

An official of MeT said that on July 27, a spell of rain/thundershower at many places towards late afternoon till evening, with improvement thereafter.

From July 28-31 in Kashmir Division, few spells of light to moderate rain/thundershower at most places, with possibility of brief intense heavy showers in a few districts, generally during early morning and late afternoon/evening hours.

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In Jammu Division, few spells of light to moderate rain/thundershower at most places. Heavy rain, torrential rain and brief intense heavy showers are likely at a few districts, with heavy to very heavy rain expected over Udhampur and adjoining areas during late night/morning and afternoon/evening hours. Peak activity is expected during July 30-31.

From Aug 1-2, one or two spells of rain/thundershower at many places with brief intense showers.

From Aug 3-4, One or two spells of rain/thundershower at many places, with possibility of heavy rain, brief intense heavy showers and torrential rain over a few districts of Jammu Division.

The MeT has warned of heavy rain and brief intense heavy showers at a few districts of Jammu Division during July 28-31.

“Torrential rain/brief intense heavy showers may generate flash floods, landslides and mudslides at many vulnerable places during July 28-31” the advisory said. Peak activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Udhampur and adjoining areas on July 30.

The department has advised the general public, tourists, travellers and transporters to follow advisories issued by the administration and avoid vulnerable areas. (GNS)