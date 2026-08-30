Met issues warning for heavy rain in parts of HP from Aug 31 to Sep 3

MANALI, Aug 29 : The Shimla Met Office on Saturday issued a warning for heavy rain in isolated places in Himachal Pradesh from August 31 till September 3.

Heavy showers have lashed Dharamshala, which recorded 73.2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours since Friday evening. Light to moderate rains were witnessed in Dhaulakuan 36.5 mm, Guler 29 mm, Kangra 22.8 mm, Naina Devi 12.8 mm, Joggindernagar 11 mm and Nagrota Suriyan 8.4 mm.

Fifty four roads were closed for vehicular traffic in the state. A maximum of 16 roads were closed in Kullu, 14 in Mandi, ten in Sirmaur seven in Kangra, four in Una, two in Shimla and one in Lahaul and Spiti district as of Saturday evening, according to the state emergency operations centre.

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Between August 1 and 29, the state received 205.5 mm of rainfall against a normal of 246.7 mm, resulting in a 17 per cent deficit.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 30 till date, about 103 people have died in rain-related incidents and the state has suffered losses amounting to Rs 1,184 crore, officials said. (PTI)