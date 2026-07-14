MeT Issues Flash Flood Advisory As Heavy Rain To Hit J&K From July 18

SRINAGAR, July 14: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast a significant change in weather across Jammu and Kashmir from July 18, with chances of heavy rain and flash floods in vulnerable areas.

Until July 17, the weather is likely to remain generally hot and humid with scattered places witnessing brief spells of rain and thunder showers, a MeT official said.

According to the forecast, conditions will change from July 18 with partly to generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rain or thunder showers at many places. Isolated areas of the Jammu division may also see brief spells of intense heavy rainfall.

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Rain activity is expected to increase further between July 20 and 22, with generally cloudy conditions and light to moderate rainfall at most places in the Union Territory. The peak of the wet spell is anticipated on July 21. Isolated locations in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions may receive heavy rain or brief intense showers.

Another spell of rain and thunder showers is likely at many places on July 23.

Issuing an advisory, the weather department warned of heavy rainfall and brief intense showers during the late night of July 18, the morning of July 19, and again between July 20 and 22, particularly during late afternoons and late night or early morning hours.

The department has cautioned that heavy rainfall may trigger flash floods, landslides and mudslides at vulnerable locations in the Chenab Valley, Pir Panjal Range and some hilly areas of Kashmir division during July 20–22.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious, avoid venturing near nallas and streams, and stay alert for waterlogging in low-lying areas during the forecast period. (GNS)