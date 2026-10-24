MeT forecasts dry weather till Oct 31

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 23: J&K is likely to experience generally dry weather till October 31, followed by the possibility of light rain and snowfall over higher reaches in early November, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast today.

According to the latest forecast, a brief spell of light rain is possible in a few districts of Kashmir towards the afternoon on October 23, with similar conditions likely in a few districts on October 24.

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Weather is expected to remain generally dry from October 25 to 31, although cloudy conditions may develop towards the end of the month.

Generally cloudy weather, accompanied by light rain at a few places and light snowfall over higher reaches, is likely from November 1 to 3.

The possibility of precipitation is expected to extend to a few to many places on November 4 and 5.

Meanwhile, Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of 2°C on Friday, the lowest among the weather stations in Kashmir, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) daily weather parameters.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 21.3°C and a minimum of 4.9°C, while Qazigund recorded a minimum of 3.6°C and Kupwara 3.2°C. Gulmarg's minimum settled at 2.8°C, while Kokernag recorded 6.2°C.

In Jammu, the maximum temperature stood at 29.7°C and the minimum at 16.7°C. Katra recorded a maximum of 27.4°C and a minimum of 15.4°C.