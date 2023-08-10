MESBAI general body meeting held

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 10: Military Engineer Service Builders Association of India (MESBAI), branch Udhampur, held its first general body meeting , here today.

Meeting was chaired by MESBAI Chairman Darshan Proach while Hony Secy Sandeep Gandotra was stage secretary and he managed activities of the house smoothly.

Darshan Proach addressed the first house general body meeting after the elections to discuss the strategy for smooth run of houses and overall welfare of builders also.

Sandeep Gandotra read out agenda of the meeting, according to which one person shall be appointed as computer operator to run branch office, process for release of PG should be accelerated, raising special donation/welfare fund, control over very low rates invariably quoted in tenders, involvement of user/PMG without any technical knowledge, DCS are made by deptt based on old quoted rates by contractor, delay in finalization of Deviation order and star rates, makes of command not in contract and many more viable issues related to the builders were raised.

The Chairman assured the house to take up their genuine issue with HQ and Chief Engineer Northern Command and other concern quarters for early redresses.

Other present in the meeting were Bikram Slathia, Anil Senson, Sanjay Sharma, Naresh Kumar, Vijay Gupta, Inderjeet Sharma, Kush Pachyala, Umesh Mahajan, Joginder Singh, Lucky Khajuria and many more.