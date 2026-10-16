Mere recommendation confers no right to retrospective promotion: DB

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that a mere recommendation for out-of-turn promotion does not create any vested or enforceable right to claim promotion retrospectively, particularly on the ground that similar benefits have been extended to other employees.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal made these observations while allowing a petition filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Government and setting aside a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) judgment granting retrospective promotional benefits to police officer Nissar Ahmad Mir.

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The court held that out-of-turn promotions are governed by the individual circumstances of each case and an employee cannot claim identical treatment merely because another officer has received such a benefit.

The dispute arose after Mir, who had been recommended for out-of-turn promotion to the rank of Inspector on operational grounds in 1998, sought retrospective promotion from June 8, 1998.

Although he was eventually promoted as Inspector on September 29, 2006, his subsequent demand for retrospective benefits was rejected by the Police Headquarters.

The Central Administrative Tribunal, Srinagar Bench, subsequently quashed the departmental rejection order and directed the authorities to grant him notional promotion from June 8, 1998, and monetary benefits from September 29, 2006.

Aggrieved by the Tribunal's June 24, 2022 judgment, the UT administration and Director General of Police approached the High Court. The Government contended that the employee's claim had already been rejected earlier and that the Tribunal had incorrectly extended benefits on the ground of parity with another police officer, Abdul Khalid Khan.

After examining the record, the Division Bench observed that a recommendation, even when made by a competent authority, remains part of the decision-making process and does not automatically confer a legally enforceable right to promotion from the date of recommendation.

"A recommendation, even if made by the competent authority, does not crystallise into an enforceable or indefeasible right to out-of-turn promotion from the date of such recommendation," the court held.

The Bench further observed that the principle of parity cannot be mechanically invoked in matters involving out-of-turn promotions because such benefits depend upon the facts, circumstances and applicable legal framework governing individual cases.

Referring to the Supreme Court judgment in State of Madhya Pradesh versus Sanjay Shukla, the court reiterated that no employee can claim out-of-turn promotion as a matter of right merely because another officer has been granted similar treatment.

The Division Bench also took serious note of the respondent's failure to pursue his claim for nearly seven years after its rejection by the Police Headquarters in March 2010. The court observed that the Tribunal had failed to properly examine the earlier rejection order, prolonged inaction and material differences between the cases of Mir and the officer with whom he had claimed parity.

Allowing the Government's petition, , the High Court set aside the CAT judgment dated June 24, 2022, and restored Police Headquarters Order No. 2607/2021 dated August 26, 2021, rejecting the officer's claim.