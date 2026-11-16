Mercury Dips Across Kashmir As Night Temperatures Fall Below Normal

Srinagar, Nov 16: Night temperatures continued to dip across Jammu and Kashmir with several stations recording below-normal minimum temperatures, as per the Meteorological Department.

An official of MeT said that Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded seasons coldest nights in the Valley at -3.5°C each. Gulmarg's minimum was 2.9 degrees below normal, while Pahalgam's was 2.3 degrees below normal.

Srinagar city recorded a maximum temperature of 16.1°C, 0.2 degrees above normal, and a minimum of 0.5°C, 0.8 degrees below normal.

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Other stations recorded the following temperatures, Qazigund: Max 13.6°C (-2.2), Min -0.4°C (-1.5), Kupwara: Max 15.6°C (-0.4), Min -0.2°C (-0.5), Kokernag: Max 12.6°C (-1.3), Min 1.4°C (-0.8), Banihal: Max 16.5°C (-2.8), Min 8.0°C (+4.0), Batote: Max 16.5°C (-1.9), Min 7.0°C (+0.3), Bhaderwah: Max 16.6°C (-3.0), Min 2.0°C (-1.8), Jammu City: Max 27.0°C (+0.4), Min 11.6°C (-1.6), Katra: Max 24.0°C (+1.6), Min 12.0°C (+0.3)

The maximum temperature in Gulmarg was recorded at 5.5°C, which was 3.7 degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast that from 16th to 21st Nov, weather is expected to remain generally dry with cloudy weather towards 20th/21st Nov, while from 22nd to 26th Nov, weather is likely to remain generally dry.(GNS)