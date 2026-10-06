Mercedes-Benz India to increase prices in January: CEO Santosh Iyer

NEW DELHI, Oct 5: Mercedes-Benz India will increase prices across its portfolio in January amid weakening rupee, higher shipping cost and inflation, Mercedes-Benz India Chief Executive Officer Santosh Iyer said on Monday.

The company has already raised prices three times in 2026.

"This year we have done three price increases. The next one we look forward will be in January because the rupee is still not improving. It is still at the 109-110 per Euro. So we would have to look at the next round of increases in January as such," Iyer said.

He did not disclose the quantum by which the company plans to increase the prices but said it will be decided closer to December.

In January this year, the automaker increased prices of its models by around 2 per cent, followed by another 2 per cent in April.

"We have not yet decided that because...as I said, we have just taken a price increase. So it is too early for us to see how much and to what quantum it is going up. We have to factor not just the currency, but also the inflation that comes into play," he added.

Mercedes-Benz India sold 15,190 vehicles during January-September, representing a growth of around 8 per cent year-on-year. The automaker said its sales during July-September was its best ever with a growth of 6 per cent on year to 5,422 units.

Iyer said the company expects its growth momentum to continue and 2026 to be its best year in terms of overall sales.

On Monday, Mercedes-Benz introduced the S-Class Maybach plug-in hybrid and deliveries are expected to start by the end of October.

India is among the top five Maybach markets globally and almost 50 per cent of the company's S-Class sales are now Maybach models. (PTI)