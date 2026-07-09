Mental Health and Education

Meenu Gupta

mguptadps@gmail.com

Every year, millions of students appear for Board examinations, competitive entrance tests such as NEET and JEE, scholarship examinations, and university admissions processes. While these assessments are designed to evaluate academic preparedness, they often become a source of intense emotional pressure. Behind every scorecard lies a young mind navigating expectations, uncertainty, fear of failure, and the desire to succeed.

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In recent years, conversations around mental health have moved from the margins to the mainstream. Yet, despite growing awareness, emotional well-being is still frequently treated as secondary to academic achievement. Students are taught how to solve complex equations, analyze literature, and memorize scientific concepts, but many are never taught how to cope with stress, manage anxiety, process failure, or build emotional resilience.

The result is a generation that is increasingly informed but often emotionally overwhelmed.

Understanding the New Reality

of Childhood and Adolescence

Today's students are growing up in a world vastly different from that of previous generations. Alongside academic demands, they face constant comparison through social media, information overload, performance pressures, and the expectation to excel in multiple domains simultaneously.

For many students, Board examinations are no longer viewed as assessments but as defining moments that determine their worth. Aspirants preparing for NEET, JEE, CUET, and other competitive examinations often spend years in rigorous preparation, sacrificing recreation, hobbies, and social interaction. While ambition is important, prolonged exposure to pressure without adequate coping mechanisms can lead to stress, burnout, anxiety, sleep disturbances, and emotional exhaustion.

What makes the challenge more complex is that emotional struggles are often invisible. A student may continue attending classes, completing assignments, and performing reasonably well while silently battling overwhelming stress.

The Science Behind Stress

To understand student behaviour, it is important to understand the brain.

The human brain contains a small almond-shaped structure called the amygdala, often referred to as the brain's alarm system. Its primary role is survival. Whenever the brain perceives a threat, whether physical danger or the fear of failure, the amygdala activates the body's stress response.

During examination periods, students often experience this response. Increased heart rate, racing thoughts, difficulty concentrating, irritability, and heightened anxiety are all signs of an activated amygdala.

Balancing this system is the prefrontal cortex, located behind the forehead. This remarkable part of the brain is responsible for reasoning, decision-making, planning, impulse control, emotional regulation, and critical thinking. It allows individuals to pause, evaluate situations logically, and respond thoughtfully rather than react emotionally.

However, when stress becomes excessive, the amygdala can overpower the prefrontal cortex. In simple terms, emotions begin to dominate logic. Students may know the answers during preparation but struggle to recall information during examinations because stress interferes with optimal brain functioning.

This is not a lack of intelligence; it is a natural neurological response.

Resilience: The Skill That Matters Most

If academic knowledge equips students for examinations, resilience equips them for life.

Resilience is the capacity to recover from setbacks, adapt to change, and persevere through difficulties. It does not eliminate challenges; rather, it strengthens one's ability to face them constructively.

Unfortunately, many young people today have limited opportunities to develop resilience. Technology has created an environment of instant access and immediate gratification. Answers arrive instantly, entertainment is available on demand, and convenience has become the norm. While these advances offer significant benefits, they can inadvertently reduce opportunities for developing patience, endurance, persistence, and delayed gratification.

As a result, setbacks that are a normal part of life may feel overwhelming. A lower-than-expected score, a rejected application, or a missed opportunity can sometimes be perceived as a personal failure rather than a temporary challenge.

Resilience teaches students a different lesson: setbacks are not endpoints; they are stepping stones for growth.

Building Strong Minds

The encouraging news is that resilience can be cultivated.

Research suggests that several practices strengthen the prefrontal cortex and help regulate emotional responses. Regular physical exercise improves mood and cognitive functioning. Deep breathing and mindfulness practices calm the nervous system and reduce amygdala activation. Adequate sleep enhances memory, emotional regulation, and decision-making.

Reflective journaling encourages self-awareness, while gratitude practices help shift attention from stressors to strengths. Meaningful social connections with family, peers, and teachers provide emotional security during challenging times.

Participation in sports, arts, music, debates, theatre, community service, and outdoor activities also plays a crucial role. These experiences teach perseverance, teamwork, adaptability, and problem-solving-qualities that no examination can measure but life consistently demands.

A Shared Responsibility

Mental health cannot be the responsibility of students alone.

Parents must create environments where children feel valued for who they are, not merely for their achievements. Teachers must foster classrooms where mistakes are viewed as opportunities for learning rather than evidence of inadequacy. Schools must integrate social-emotional learning alongside academics.

Educational boards, policymakers, and examination agencies also have an important role to play. Efforts to reduce unnecessary stress, ensure transparency, provide timely communication, and support student well-being contribute significantly to a healthier educational ecosystem.

Assessment systems should continue evolving to evaluate not only what students know but also how effectively they can apply knowledge, think critically, collaborate, and adapt.

Redefining Success for the Future

As a society, we must ask an important question: Are we preparing students merely to clear examinations, or are we preparing them to navigate life?

Academic excellence remains important. However, in an increasingly complex world, emotional strength, adaptability, resilience, empathy, and sound decision-making may prove equally valuable.

The most successful individuals are rarely those who never face failure. They are often those who learn how to rise after setbacks, manage uncertainty, and continue moving forward despite obstacles.

The future of education lies not in choosing between academic achievement and mental health. It lies in recognizing that the two are deeply interconnected. When students feel emotionally secure, they learn better, perform better, and thrive better.

If schools are to shape the leaders, innovators, and citizens of tomorrow, mental health can no longer remain an optional conversation. It must become a foundational pillar of education itself.

(The author is Vice Principal, DPS Jammu/ CBSE Resource Person)