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Home / Videos / Mendhar:  Army Recovers Suspected IEDs, Explosive Devices

Mendhar:  Army Recovers Suspected IEDs, Explosive Devices

The Indian Army recovered suspected explosive devices and other materials during a search operation in the Salani area of Mendhar subdivision. During the operation, the Army recovered several items, including six brown-tape-insulated containers and one blue-tape-insulated container, suspected to...

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Daily Excelsior
11:44 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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The Indian Army recovered suspected explosive devices and other materials during a search operation in the Salani area of Mendhar subdivision. During the operation, the Army recovered several items, including six brown-tape-insulated containers and one blue-tape-insulated container, suspected to be Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). The recovery also included a black bag, a combat pouch, a black iron box suspected to be a magazine container, and a magazine believed to be of a 7.62 mm Light Machine Gun (LMG).

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