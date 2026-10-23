Mendhar:  Army Recovers Suspected IEDs, Explosive Devices

The Indian Army recovered suspected explosive devices and other materials during a search operation in the Salani area of Mendhar subdivision. During the operation, the Army recovered several items, including six brown-tape-insulated containers and one blue-tape-insulated container, suspected to be Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). The recovery also included a black bag, a combat pouch, a black iron box suspected to be a magazine container, and a magazine believed to be of a 7.62 mm Light Machine Gun (LMG).

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