Members Of High-Level Committee On Demographic Changes Meet Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jul 1: The High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes called upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, officials said.

The committee, chaired by Justice Prakash Prabhakar Navlekar (Retired), told the home minister that they would begin visiting states and Union Territories to gather first-hand ground-level details, according to an official statement.

The committee members said that a detailed questionnaire has been prepared to seek relevant information from states and UTs in advance to make the visits more meaningful and interactive, it said.

Appreciating the strategy, Shah directed Home Secretary Govind Mohan to provide all possible assistance to the committee in its day-to-day work as well as during its visits to states and UTs.

The Union Home Minister suggested that the high-level committee provide its recommendations at the earliest.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had announced the 'High-powered Demography Mission' on August 15, 2025. The Government of India has constituted a high-level committee to study the demographic changes arising from illegal immigration and other abnormal reasons, and to suggest measures to deal with these demographic changes," the statement said.

The committee also comprises Census Commissioner Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan and three distinguished persons -- Durga Shankar Mishra (Retired IAS), Balaji Srivastava (Retired IPS), and Shamika Ravi (member of PMEAC), it said.

"This high-level committee will scientifically assess the demographic changes occurring in various parts of the country due to illegal immigration and other abnormal reasons, analyse their causes, and recommend appropriate policy, legislative, and administrative measures," the statement said. (Agencies)