Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 8: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament, met Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The Member Parliament discussed with the Lt Governor various issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor while interacting with Jugal Kishore Sharma said that the UT Government is steadfast and committed to ensuring all measures for the welfare of citizens and safeguarding their rights.