Mela Patt concludes, devotees pay obeisance at shrine of Vasuki Naag

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Sept 18: The 3-day long ‘Mela Patt’ concluded here today with thousands of devotees paying obeisance at the shrine of Vasuki Naag in Mohalla Khakhal area.

The Mela is celebrated every year to commemorate the historic meeting between Emperor Akbar and Raja Nagpal of Bhaderwah in 16th century at Delhi.

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Devoted to Lord Vasuki Naag, presiding deity of Bhaderwah valley, the Mela, is celebrated from Nag Panchmi every year.

It was organized on the conclusion of Kailash Yatra and people irrespective of their caste, colour and creed participated in the event.

Pertinent to mention here it that this Mela was first started by Raja Nagpal in 16th century as the ruler of a small principality then called Bhaderkashi, now popular as Bhaderwah.

There is a long pending demand that this unique cultural event should be given the Heritage status and it should be promoted on tourism map.

“Though the Naag culture is perhaps the only culture of J&K which is still being practiced in its original form, yet the successive governments have never bothered to promote it for tourism purpose,” said Advocate Naresh Gupta, Ex MLC and main organiser of the event.

“If clubbed, Kailash Yatra and Mela Patt, can become major attraction for ancient culture lovers and history scholars from all over the world,” he maintained.

The traditional Dikko Dance, a unique folk dance was also performed on this occasion and it remained the main attraction of the festival.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in and around the shrine to thwart any untoward incident on this occasion.