Mehul Choksi to be handed over to India, says Antiguan PM Gaston Browne

NEW DELHI: Financial scam-accused Mehul Choksi, apprehended in Dominica is likely to be repatriated straight to India as Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that Antigua will not accept him back. Browne said he has requested PM Skerrit and law enforcement in Dominica to not return Choksi to Antigua where he has legal and constitutional protection as a citizen, the news agency reported.

The prime minister also said that Choksi made a “monumental error” by fleeing the island. His family members staying in Antigua are legal citizens and they are not known to be “let’s say criminals”, the prime minister said.

“He (Choksi) was found in Dominica. He may have entered the island illegally, possibly by boats. The Dominican government is cooperating with the Antiguan and Indian governments. We have requested Dominican law enforcement agencies to not return him to Antigua where he has legal and constitutional rights as a citizen. We specifically requested them to have Indian law enforcement agencies make necessary arrangements to have him returned directly to India,” Browne said.