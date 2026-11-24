Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: Seizing on former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s admission that “Vote Chori” was brazenly carried out in the infamous 1987 Assembly elections, J&K BJP spokesperson Zorawar Singh Jamwal said today that the confession, coming from a constituent of the INDI alliance itself, proves that the Congress is a master of shamelessly rigging elections.

In a statement issued here, Zorawar Singh Jamwal said the worst rigging in the country’s political history was carried out by the Congress and the National Conference in 1987.

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“The Congress, then in power at the Centre, joined hands with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, and together they shamelessly stole the mandate of the people through Vote Chori to capture power,” he said.

“Those who looted the people’s verdict in 1987 have no moral right to lecture anyone on democracy today. Even a partner of the INDI alliance has now admitted what the whole country already knew,” he added.

Zorawar Singh Jamwal strongly condemned Mehbooba Mufti’s attempt to equate recruitment irregularities with the 1987 rigged elections, calling the comparison baseless and an insult to the people of the Union Territory.

Asserting that the Centre is strong and capable enough to foil every attempt by anti-national forces to exploit the sentiments of Jammu and Kashmir’s youth, BJP Spokesperson said the BJP is itself protesting the irregularities in the recently held Finance Accounts Assistant exams. “But we will not allow anti-national elements to hijack the genuine grievances of our youth for their own agenda. The BJP will keep fighting for the cause of the educated, unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” he declared.