Srinagar, Aug 30: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to enhance the road conditions leading to Drung, a tourist spot near Tangmarg in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, due to its significant tourism potential.

"Requesting CM @OmarAbdullah and the Commissioner Secretary @WorksDepartment to kindly intervene and ensure the road is repaired. Drung has all the potential to become a major tourist attraction and deserves its rightful place on JK's tourism map," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

The former chief minister shared that she recently visited the area with her mother Gulshan Nazir.

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"Spent precious time with my mother at Dreng, Tangmarg, a breathtakingly beautiful place marked by a mesmerising waterfall. Yet it's deeply unfortunate that despite its immense natural beauty, the deplorable condition of the road from Tangmarg to Dreng has made this beautiful destination almost inaccessible, particularly for tourists," Mehbooba added. (Agencies)