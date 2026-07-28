Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks unmask PDP’s mindset: MP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 27: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference additional general secretary and Rajya Sabha Member Parliament, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan today said the JKNC will continue its peaceful democratic movement until the Centre fulfils its promise of restoring statehood.

Interacting with party leaders and office-bearers at the party headquarters here, Ramzan said the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional position is inseparable from the restoration of statehood, making the ongoing movement both a constitutional obligation and a democratic necessity.

Advertisement

"The National Conference remains steadfast in its resolve to restore the constitutional guarantees and democratic rights of the people. Insha'Allah, the people of Jammu and Kashmir will regain the rights that formed the basis of their constitutional relationship with the Union of India," he said.

Highlighting the party's campaign, Ramzan said the movement began on July 11 from the revered Hazratbal Shrine and gathered further momentum with the successful statehood protest in New Delhi led by JKNC president, Dr Farooq Abdullah, in which CM Omar Abdullah, senior party leaders, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs and leaders from secular parties participated.

He said the National Conference will continue reminding the Central Government of its repeated assurances on restoring statehood until those commitments are honoured.

Taking a swipe at rival parties, Ramzan said that the BJP's A, B and C teams deliberately stayed away from the National Conference's statehood movement to avoid displeasing the BJP. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have seen through their politics and understand their alleged tacit understanding with the BJP.

"These parties continue to operate according to a script written in Nagpur and merely echo the BJP's narrative," he remarked.

Referring to recent remarks by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in New Delhi, Ramzan emphasised that her comments branding Kashmiri protesters as militants and justifying the excessive use of force exposed the PDP's real political mindset. Instead of expressing regret over those remarks, he said, PDP leaders are now attempting to deflect attention by accusing the National Conference of circulating fabricated videos.