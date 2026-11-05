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Home / Latest News / Mehbooba Mufti Unanimously Re-Elected PDP President

Mehbooba Mufti Unanimously Re-Elected PDP President

Srinagar, Nov 5: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was unanimously re-elected president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) here on Thursday. She has held the post continuously since 2002. In a statement, the party said members of...

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Daily Excelsior
01:40 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, Nov 5: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was unanimously re-elected president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) here on Thursday.

She has held the post continuously since 2002.

In a statement, the party said members of the electoral college from Jammu and Srinagar unanimously supported Mehbooba's re-election.

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The proposal to re-elect her was moved by former minister and senior party leader Abdul Rehman Veeri, while senior leader Mohammad Khursheed Aalam seconded it, the statement said.

All members of the electoral college present at the meeting unanimously supported her candidature, reflecting a collective decision, the PDP said.

It added that members of the electoral college from Jammu participated in the proceedings online and extended their unanimous support to her re-election.

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