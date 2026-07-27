Mehbooba Mufti Should Have Stayed Home Instead Of Justifying Misuse Of Power Against Kashmiris At Jantar Mantar: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Jul 27: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti over her remarks concerning violence against Kashmiris, accusing her of defending the misuse of authority against the people of the region.

Reacting to the PDP chief’s statements, Omar Abdullah said, “Mehbooba Mufti should have stayed home instead of going to Jantar Mantar to justify misuse of power against Kashmiris.”

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid an ongoing political exchange between the ruling National Conference and the PDP over issues concerning the rights, security, and treatment of Kashmiris.

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Omar Abdullah’s statement has further intensified the political confrontation between the two parties, with both sides continuing to trade accusations over their respective roles and positions on matters affecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PDP has yet to issue an official response to the Chief Minister’s latest remarks. (KNC)