SRINAGAR, Nov 23: People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday called for a transparent investigation into alleged irregularities in the conduct of recruitment examinations in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded upcoming exams be postponed.

Addressing a press conference here, Mehbooba said it is unfortunate that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are being "targeted".

"It seems that in Jammu and Kashmir, the youth are not the priority; rather, they are the target," she said.

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Referring to allegations of irregularities in the conduct of a recent examination for recruitment of Financial Accounts Assistants (FAA) by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), the former chief minister said the credibility of the board has come under question.

"Meritorious students work hard for such public examinations. Crores of rupees are collected from these students annually for the conduct of these exams. Despite this, papers get leaked, and in response, the authorities merely round up low-level employees or daily-wage workers.

"Although the police have stated that the JKSSB itself has no involvement, the credibility of the board is at stake here. And how can they schedule another examination -- this time for recruitment of police sub-inspectors -- as early as November 28?" she said.

She said the youth are out on the streets protesting, "distressed" and "reeling from the realisation that they have been exploited".

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had chaired a review meeting of the JKSSB in May this year, but now "he claims nothing is in his hands", Mehbooba lashed out.

"I would like to make an appeal to the chief minister. You are an elected representative. If there is an impasse between you and the Lt Governor (L-G) -- as you claim that the matter lies with the L-G, effectively distancing yourself from it -- please sit down together and resolve it," she said, adding that "this is a matter of life and death for our youth; it concerns their future".

She urged the chief minister to postpone the recruitment examination scheduled for November 28.

"A transparent investigation must be conducted. If this examination is not halted, the 'big fish' might escape accountability. This is not a scam that could have been orchestrated merely by low-grade workers; it clearly involves people in high positions," she said.

Mehbooba said another issue that concerns Jammu and Kashmir's youths is the verification process for jobs and passports.

"I recently took up this issue of verifications for jobs and passports with the Union home minister. I told him that even when someone secures a job through hard work, the verification process is stalled indefinitely, sometimes for two or three years, because some relative of theirs was a militant.

"Pending verification, these people are neither eligible for jobs nor can they acquire passports and seek employment abroad. There are frequent reports of ordinary Kashmiri Muslims facing harassment in various states. Where are they supposed to go?" she said.

Mehbooba said, while the Union home minister has assured her in this matter, "I believe that until our chief minister takes up these youth-related issues with the home minister, and specifically seeks postponement of the police sub-inspector recruitment examination, the deep grievances among the youth will not go away".

She claimed if the "future of the youth suffers due to rigging" and if the Centre remains mute spectator, "it will further alienate the youth here".

To a question about a viral video purportedly showing construction works near Sheshnag lake in Anantnag, Mehbooba said the elected government is only watching.

"The Government itself is ordering the felling of Chinar trees. They are cutting down our old walnut trees. Our Kashmir will become another Uttarakhand. They cleared acres and acres of forests to build roads and expressways for the Char Dham pilgrimage. Look at the number of natural calamities and disasters that strike Uttarakhand today," she said.

Asked about speculations that late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's granddaughter Ruwa Shah is joining her party, the PDP chief said, "She is like my daughter. If she ever intends to do so, she is most welcome."

"The biggest separatist in Jammu and Kashmir -- who first raised the Pakistan flag and the slogan of 'Azadi' (freedom) after acceding to India -- was National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah," she said. "Then what sin has Ruwa Shah committed if she wants to join a mainstream party." (PTI)