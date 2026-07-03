Mehbooba Mufti Pays Tribute To Ayatollah Khamenei In Tehran, Calls Visit An ‘Honour

Tehran/Srinagar, Jul 3: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday paid tribute to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, during her visit to Tehran, describing it as an honour to personally convey her condolences and solidarity.

In a post on X, Mehbooba Mufti wrote: “An honour for me to be here in Tehran to express my deepest condolences and solidarity on the martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei — a revered leader who dared to stand against the tide and fought for the oppressed.”

Mufti’s remarks came during her visit to Iran, where she joined other dignitaries and mourners at the condolence ceremonies. She described Ayatollah Khamenei as a leader who stood firmly against global injustices and championed the cause of the oppressed. (GNS)